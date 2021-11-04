ELPO Law recognized as “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers Organization

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP (ELPO Law) has been chosen by the U.S. News - Best Lawyers organization as one of their “Best Law Firms” award winners for 2022. U.S. News - Best Lawyers is both a professional awards program and a publication that selects the most deserving legal practitioners in the United States. When an attorney or law firm is chosen as a Best Lawyers honoree, they are awarded with being recognized as one of the best in their city and area of practice. Through their annual publications, Best Lawyers provides the public with a complete guide to the most revered people in the legal sphere.

The Best Lawyers’ selection methodology for their awards programs is focused on peer review. After collecting nominations from lawyers, clients, and marketing teams, the organization gathers the feedback of other legal professionals to make their final decision on those most deserving of their honors. For the “Best Law Firms” awards, a legal practice must have at least one person on their team who is included in the most current edition of the Best Lawyers list.

ELPO Law has been selected as a 2022 Best Law Firm in the Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking for Commercial Litigation.

