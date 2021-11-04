Flu shots & why it’s important

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cool weather outside means it’s officially flu season. Everyone is at risk for getting it, especially those who gather in large groups.

Symptoms may include chills, dehydration, fever, body aches, and more. Thus, it’s important to wash your hands and sanitize highly-touched areas after each use. In addition, many health professionals are recommending that you get your flu shot as soon as possible in order to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. This is because the flu shot is a preventative measure for getting the flu. In fact, a study done by the CDC found that the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness severity, hospitalizations, and more.

WBKO News spoke directly with the local business, “Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy,” here in Bowling Green on why getting the shot is important. “It helps protect those around us so if we get vaccinated we’re protecting those around us. It also reduces the severity of illnesses so if you were to get the flu, the vaccine would reduce that severity and you wouldn’t have it as bad,” Courtney Sheldon said.

The vaccine has also been found to protect women during and after pregnancy. A study done by the CDC showed that vaccination in pregnant women actually helps protect the baby from the virus months after it is born.

You can get the flu shot by visiting your local pharmacy, attending a flu shot clinic, with your doctor, and more.

