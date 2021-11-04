Advertisement

Flu shots & why it’s important

Flu shot
Flu shot(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cool weather outside means it’s officially flu season. Everyone is at risk for getting it, especially those who gather in large groups.

Symptoms may include chills, dehydration, fever, body aches, and more. Thus, it’s important to wash your hands and sanitize highly-touched areas after each use. In addition, many health professionals are recommending that you get your flu shot as soon as possible in order to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. This is because the flu shot is a preventative measure for getting the flu. In fact, a study done by the CDC found that the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness severity, hospitalizations, and more.

WBKO News spoke directly with the local business, “Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy,” here in Bowling Green on why getting the shot is important. “It helps protect those around us so if we get vaccinated we’re protecting those around us. It also reduces the severity of illnesses so if you were to get the flu, the vaccine would reduce that severity and you wouldn’t have it as bad,” Courtney Sheldon said.

The vaccine has also been found to protect women during and after pregnancy. A study done by the CDC showed that vaccination in pregnant women actually helps protect the baby from the virus months after it is born.

You can get the flu shot by visiting your local pharmacy, attending a flu shot clinic, with your doctor, and more.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layla Kate's "Independent Little Lady" submission gained laughs and a lot of votes on the...
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV
Randy Talley
Barren County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting
Brandon Wayne Parker
Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer
According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.
Victim taken to hospital following downtown fire
Jury trial
Glasgow man acquitted of murder in 2016 shooting

Latest News

View From The Hill: WKU SmartHolstein lab bringing technology to the dairy barn
Purple Heart Found at Aramark Uniform Service, Local Man Looking for Its Home
Purple Heart Found at Aramark Uniform Service, Local Man Looking for Its Home
Nemak Kentucky to Add 170 Well-Paying Jobs with Glasgow Expansion @ 5
Nemak Kentucky to Add 170 Well-Paying Jobs with Glasgow Expansion @ 5
KY AG Daniel Cameron Files Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate
KY AG Daniel Cameron Files Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate