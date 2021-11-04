Gov. Beshear receives booster shot during Team Kentucky Update.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday:

With COVID-19 numbers down, Governor Andy Beshear said it’s still important for people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots so we won’t see another COVID-19 variant.

He said, so far, all new COVID-19 cases in kentucky are attributed to the delta variant.

He said hospitalizations are declining, but that decline is slowly starting to plateau.

More than 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, with the highest percentage among the elderly. Beshear is encouraging people who are eligible to get a booster shot.

“Booster shots are incredibly important in getting our level of immunity back to a place where your less likely to get it, you’re less likely to spread it,” Gov. Beshear said.

Thursday afternoon, Gov. Beshear and his wife, Britainy, got their booster shots. State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says more people are now eligible.

“If you’re 65 and older you should all go get a booster right away,” Dr. Stack said. “If you’re over 50 and have any significant medical problems you should go get a booster.”

According to the CDC, people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago can get a booster shot if they’re over the age of 65. People can also get it if they’re 18 and older and live in long-term care facility or live and work in a high risk environment.

Anyone who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccines two or more months ago can get a booster.

Beshear is urging parents to vaccinate their children, especially with the holidays coming up and the likelihood of large gatherings.

