Advertisement

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Talley
Barren County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting
Layla Kate's "Independent Little Lady" submission gained laughs and a lot of votes on the...
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV
Brandon Wayne Parker
Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer
According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.
Victim taken to hospital following downtown fire
Jury trial
Glasgow man acquitted of murder in 2016 shooting

Latest News

U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: DOJ conducting cyber crackdown
Western Australia Police Force shares the audio of the moment when a 4-year-old girl was...
Australian police release audio of moment 4-year-old girl was found
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer