Kentucky Judge Kelly Thompson files for Kentucky Supreme Court Justice

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Court of Appeals judge Kelly Thompson of Bowling Green filed for the 2022 election for Kentucky Supreme Court Justice.

Thompson is running for the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Justice John Minton, who is also from Bowling Green.

In November 2006, Judge Thompson was elected to the Court of Appeals.

He was a recipient of the Kentucky Bar Association’s donated legal services recognition award and was certified as a Civil Trial Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

