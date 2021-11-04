Advertisement

The Medical Center will begin to administer children’s COVID-19 vaccines starting this Friday

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s something parents had many questions about at the beginning of the school year but as of Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccines have been approved and will begin to be administered for children ages five and above.

“So we will be offering the COVID vaccine for kids ages five and up at The Medical Center Primary Care Office and then also The Medical Center Urgent Care,” says Dr. Helen Carter, a Pediatrician with The Medical Center.

She also sends a message to those parents who may still be hesitant to vaccinate their children.

“The FDA has approved it, the CDC is recommending it, and also the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending children that are eligible for the vaccine to get it. Some kids can have symptoms of COVID for months after that they actually recover from the virus. So the vaccine is very safe in preventing COVID and also preventing severe symptoms from COVID,” adds Dr. Carter.

Starting this Friday, “the COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11 will be available at The Med Center Urgent Care and this coming Friday, and also will be available at The Medical Center Primary Care on Monday,” also says Dr. Carter.

But unlike adults, “it’s about a third of the dose of an adult COVID vaccine from Pfizer, and it’s still the same vaccine schedule. So you’ll get one vaccine and then the second one three weeks later, but just a smaller dose,” adds Dr. Carter.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children five and above.

To schedule your child’s appointment, you can either call Med Center Primary Care at (270) 901-0629 or text the word COVID to (270) 796-4400 for Med Center Urgent Care.

