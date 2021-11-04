Operation Stand Down Kentucky non-profit gets donation from chiropractic clinic

(WBKO) - One non-profit will benefit from a huge donation from a chiropractic clinic in Scottsville.

Spine Stop Chiropractic donated almost $50,000 to Operation Stand Down Kentucky.

The non-profit is a professional veteran representative payee program that helps vets pay off their debts and stay within their monthly fixed expenses.

They also help build tiny homes for veterans.

“They raised almost $48,000 for the organization, that’s a considerable amount of money, especially for you know, what is a relatively is still a relatively small nonprofit. I mean, we’re growing and that’s, that’s getting better. Thank you for caring about your community to put your money where your mouth is,”

If you would like to learn more about Operation Stand Down Kentucky click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.