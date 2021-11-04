Advertisement

SOKY ice rink comes back to Bowling Green!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The SOKY ice rink will be back for its fifth annual appearance here in south-central Kentucky after having to cancel in 2020 due to covid. You can now add ice skating to your options of family-friendly winter season activities!

The rink is still under construction, but it is set to be ready by the end of next week. Its grand opening, also known as the ribbon-cutting event, will take place at the SOKY Marketplace off Center Street at 3 pm on November 12th.

In addition, they’re collaborating with other organizations to provide “Special Night” events, which will consist of princess night, Santa at the rink, Peppa the pig night, and more!

Folks of all ages can skate, with kids 4 and under getting in for free. There will also be milk crates as accommodations for those who are inexperienced at skating and would like extra support. WBKO News spoke directly with the assistant director of Warren Co public works on what people can expect from this. “So it’s real ice but we will have milk crates for you to lean on if you’re not very good at skating. We’re just really excited to have the community back out,” Nikki Koller said.

They’ll also have extra holiday hours, so you can still plan to ice skate on thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and more. For more information on the SOKY ice rink, click here.

