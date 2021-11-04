A Warmer Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our first hard freeze of Fall (Thursday morning’s low in Bowling Green: 28°), we experienced tons of sun and warmer readings Thursday afternoon. Brilliant mid-autumn weather rolls on into the final day of the work week Friday!

Friday starts frosty, with most readings plunging into the mid-to-upper 20s yet again! Otherwise, Friday’s weather looks very much like Thursday’s, with plenty more sunshine in store! Highs will reach the mid 50s for most.

This weekend will start off below freezing with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with mainly sunny skies. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine! Next week also looks to start off seasonably warm with persistently dry conditions! Looking ahead to the middle of the month of November, we expect to see temperatures near normal, so expect highs by then to be in the upper 50s and low 60s. For precipitation in mid-November, we expect to see wetter than normal conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 56. Low 30. Winds E at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 35. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 64. Low 38. Winds S at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 55

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 80 (1956)

Record Low: 14 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.70″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5422 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

