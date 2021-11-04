WKU Soccer Falls to UAB in C-USA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer saw its season end on Wednesday evening in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Championship in Boca Raton, Florida. The Lady Toppers fell to UAB, 1-0.

The Blazers struck in the 28th minute for the lone goal of the game.

WKU outshot UAB, 9-6, on the night but shots on goal were even with each team putting on two. Katie Erwin led the team with three shots and Brina Micheels added two.

Micheels had arguably the best shot of the night for WKU. She launched a kick from just outside the box that was heading straight for the upper middle part of the goal. The UAB goalkeeper got a hand on the ball and sent it out-of-bounds.

The Lady Toppers end the season with a 10-5-1 overall record. It is the program’s 14th 10-win season in school history.

It was the final game for five Lady Toppers. Avery Jacobsen, Chelsea Moore, Isidora Pekez, Sophia Fondren and Mackenzie Crittenberger all will move on due to graduation or the end of eligibility.

