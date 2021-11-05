3 Degree Guarantee for November - Operation Stand Down Kentucky
South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of November, South Central Bank chose Operation Stand Down Kentucky for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.
Chief Operations Officer of Operation Stand Down Kentucky, Justin Howard (USMC), discussed more about the organization!
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.