3 Degree Guarantee for November - Operation Stand Down Kentucky

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of November, South Central Bank chose Operation Stand Down Kentucky for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.

Chief Operations Officer of Operation Stand Down Kentucky, Justin Howard (USMC), discussed more about the organization!

