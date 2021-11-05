Barren County man wins $100,000 on scratch off ticket.

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man has won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket.

Kevin Jones, of Smiths Grove, scratched off a winning Gold Rush ticket at Railton General Store in Smiths Grove after cashing in a $20 winning ticket he had previously bought. With the winnings he purchased a second ticket, winning $100. Jones then took those winnings and purchased a $30 Gold Rush ticket, a $20 ticket and pocketing the remaining $50.

He then scratched off the coin symbol on the last row of the Gold Rush ticket, which indicated he would win the prize amount automatically.

“I saw the coin and started to scratch off the prize,” he said. “I figured it was going to be $30 but then I saw the one and a zero. I kept scratching and saw another zero, and another zero until I saw $100,000.”

Jones told lottery officials he was “scared to death.”

“I thought ‘this has got to be a hoax,’” he said. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

Jones received his check for $71,000 after taxes on Tuesday.

“This gets us completely out of debt and leaves us with a little leftover,” Jones said. “It feels good.”

Railton General Store will receive a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

