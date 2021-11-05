Advertisement

Barren County man wins $100,000 on scratch off ticket.

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County man has won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket.

Kevin Jones, of Smiths Grove, scratched off a winning Gold Rush ticket at Railton General Store in Smiths Grove after cashing in a $20 winning ticket he had previously bought. With the winnings he purchased a second ticket, winning $100. Jones then took those winnings and purchased a $30 Gold Rush ticket, a $20 ticket and pocketing the remaining $50.

He then scratched off the coin symbol on the last row of the Gold Rush ticket, which indicated he would win the prize amount automatically.

“I saw the coin and started to scratch off the prize,” he said. “I figured it was going to be $30 but then I saw the one and a zero. I kept scratching and saw another zero, and another zero until I saw $100,000.”

Jones told lottery officials he was “scared to death.”

“I thought ‘this has got to be a hoax,’” he said. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

Jones received his check for $71,000 after taxes on Tuesday.

“This gets us completely out of debt and leaves us with a little leftover,” Jones said. “It feels good.”

Railton General Store will receive a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Rodriguez, age 31 of Newark, NJ arrested on drug charges
$400,000 in drugs confiscated during Cave City traffic stop
Layla Kate's "Independent Little Lady" submission gained laughs and a lot of votes on the...
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV
Glasgow Police Department
Police: Allegations of sexual abuse at Glasgow school unfounded
Brandon Wayne Parker
Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Operation Stand Down Kentucky building homes for veterans.
3 Degree Guarantee for November - Operation Stand Down Kentucky
Ribbon Cutting
Indian Hills Country Club celebrates ribbon cutting for new clubhouse
Smiths Grove
Scratch off winner
Operation Stand Down Kentucky building homes for veterans.
3 Degree Guarantee for November- Operation Stand Down Kentucky