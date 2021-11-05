Advertisement

BG superintendent to recommend masks become optional

Superintendent Gary Fields to recommend optional masks.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District just announced they could be making masks optional next week.

The school district says superintendent Gary Fields will recommend to the Board of Education that face masks become optional inside school buildings beginning Tuesday, November 9. The board meets Monday.

The district says they will continue to contact trace following all positive cases and require all symptomatic individuals to quarantine.

Covid-19 testing is available during school days, and on-site in all Bowling Green schools.

There are currently 16 active student cases within the district and two employee cases.

COVID-19 Data Considerations:

  • The Warren County COVID-19 incidence rate has been under 25 cases per 100K population since October 23, 2021, and is currently 17.2.
  • Local hospitalizations have significantly declined, as have cases and contacts among BGISD students and staff.
  • Over 75% of BGISD faculty and staff are fully vaccinated, with several also receiving boosters.
  • According to Kycovid19.ky.gov, 34% of children ages 12-15, and 41% of 16-17-year-olds have received the vaccine.
  • As of this week, vaccines are available for children ages 5-11.

