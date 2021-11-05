Advertisement

Children’s hospitals in Louisville and Lexington prepare for vaccinations of children ages 5-11

(Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky is opening the state’s first mass vaccination site for children.

The Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington will be able to administer over 2,000 doses of the approved Pfizer vaccine every day. Their goal is the same it’s always been: protecting Kentucky’s youngest residents.

“Kids in this age rage are rarely infected with COVID-19 with serious illness, however it’s not zero.,” said Dr. Lindsey Ragsdale, the hospitals Interim Chief Medical Officer.

In Louisville, Norton Children’s Hospital will also start administering the modified doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but they’ll stick to pediatrician’s offices with limited spots at their vaccinations clinics in the city.

Baptist Health and UofL Health said they’re not running any clinics to provide vaccinations for this age range.

Dr. Ragsdale said there’s been some concern among parents when it comes to getting their kids this shot, but she gets it.

”I think it’s understandable with some of the messages that have been circulating online,” said Ragsdale. “Not all of them are accurate or science-based, and I think it’s been confusing to understand what the right thing is.”

Regardless where your child gets the vaccine, Ragsdale said to talk to your pediatrician or doctor about your concerns.

One concern she sees is of children coming down with Myocarditis, or the inflammation of heart muscles, but she says the latest trials for children shows no proof of that happening, but they’ll be keeping an eye on it.

