Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron files to run for Circuit Judge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After serving more than 15 years as Warren County’s commonwealth attorney, Chris Cohron has filed to run for Warren circuit judge in the 8th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division.

“It is something that I was not seeking out, but when Judge Wilson made the decision to step down, I knew it was something that was necessary,” Cohron said when asked if this was a long-time goal of his. “I believe, for this community to have that strong presence continue on the fourth floor of our Justice Center to ensure that all parties and all litigants are treated fairly and with respect, and to make sure that justice is done.”

As Cohron mentioned, Steve Wilson has said he will not run for re-election for circuit judge. Wilson and Cohron have worked closely together throughout their career. Wilson was Cohron’s predecessor as commonwealth attorney, and at the time Cohron served as assistant commonwealth attorney. Cohron continues to follow Wilson’s footsteps, as he seeks to be elected as circuit judge.

“We’ve had a strong tradition of individuals on the Circuit Court bench, not only in Warren County but in this area that have always put public safety and victims’ rights first, and I hope to follow in those footsteps,” Cohron said.

He feels as if his unique experiences as a prosecutor have led him to be the most qualified for the new role as judge.

“Being commonwealth’s attorney is a 24 hour a day job,” Cohron explained. “You have to make a multitude of decisions every day, that can truly affect individuals’ lives. You have to always do it just based on the facts and the law of each situation, leaving any extraneous issue out of your consideration. I think doing that makes you a natural fit to end up on the Circuit Court bench.”

Though prepared, he understands it will be a transition if he is elected. “As Commonwealth’s attorney, you’re pretty much the quarterback of the criminal justice system,” Cohron said. “It will be like going from quarterback to becoming the referee, but obviously, the referees are a very necessary entity to make sure everybody’s playing by the rules and justice in both civil and criminal cases, is administered fairly to all parties.”

Cohron is a Bowling Green Native who has claimed several different honors from statewide councils for his work as a prosecutor. He has served as president and legislative director of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, representing the association on the Kentucky Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Council.

