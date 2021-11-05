Coworkers make gofundme for Bowling Green couple dealing with financial effects of COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though COVID-19 cases continue to decline, many are still dealing with the long-term effects of the virus. Doug and Teresa Davis, both Bowling Green natives, were hospitalized earlier in the year after a COVID diagnosis. While Teresa has, for the most part, recovered, her husband is still healing at a local nursing home.

Doug and Teresa’s daughter shared their story with WBKO. “He (her father) had gotten sick, started showing symptoms,” Melinda Hogue said. “My mom called me and said that she hadn’t been able to get him out of bed all day, so I went over to try to get him up.”

She said at that time he was very delirious, not talking or acting normal. “So, I knew something was wrong,” Hogue said. Hogue then took her father to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

“I think it was the next day or I might have been two days later, he just kept getting worse,” she said. From there, he would then spend months recovering. His wife Teresa also being hospitalized at the same time.

Doug and Teresa Davis are long-time Residents of Bowling Green, Doug Retired from Green Mechanical Construction where was a project manager. Teresa Retired after working for Warren County Public Schools. They both were working at Hobby Lobby.

“What is so frustrating, and so sad to me is, you know, he’s worked his whole life,” Hogue said. “He’s one of the best people, you know, he’s my daddy.” Hogue said that the long-term effects of COVID-19 have taken a big financial toll on her parents, something that has happened to many people during the pandemic.

For example, their insurance only covers a 12 day stay at the long-term care facility her dad is currently at. “So, we have now been paying for his stay there, which is, I think, $241 a day, plus his oxygen, plus his medicine,” she explained.

Hogue said their insurance is now talking of not covering physical therapy anymore, “so if insurance won’t approve a little bit longer, then he’ll be coming home next Thursday, and he’s not ready to come home.”

Teresa is back working at Hobby Lobby, and their coworkers have created a gofundme to help with medical bills and other costs associated with their COVID-19 battle. You can donate by clicking here. The name of the gofundme is ‘Help Doug Come home for Christmas.’

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.