Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tammie McCory

When going through a difficult time sometimes it is hard to look past the hardships and not focus on the negative, one man in franklin is proving that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you believe and focus on the positive.

Tammie McCory is using his journey through homelessness to inspire others.

“Live The Proof is an organization here in Franklin, that’s working to combat three things: homelessness, poverty, and also to help folks find jobs,” says Felicia Bland who helps in the organization founded by Tammie.

“I saw a need in the community that wasn’t being filled. I started noticing more and more people without homes in the community. And I started thinking about what it was like when, when I was in that situation, and what could I possibly do to try and help these people,” says Tammie.

McCory not only battled homelessness, “I was strung out on crack for over 20 years, but I was also homeless for 10, I lived under a bridge for five, I found a way to change my life. So I try and offer that same hope and support to other people that find themselves in the situation. And then being homeless is not about what color you are, how much money you had, or what your education is. Anybody can find themselves in that situation. We have the soup kitchen, which we do twice a week. On Thursday, we normally do a pay what you can meal, which is usually a full meal.”

“Tammie has had many sleepless nights, he gets up at the crack of dawn to make sure that he’s here and has everything laid out,” says his wife Lakisha McCory.

McCory’s way of giving back has been through Live The Proof setting the example for others that they too can overcome difficulties.

Pastor Daniel Van Beek with the Franklin Presbyterian Church, works with Tammie adds, “he is somebody who cares about each and every person in this community. He wants to help everyone, but also show them the way the power they have within themselves to do more for themselves.”

“It’s not so much about him. It’s the fact that he wants to help others and he wants to give others hope that no matter what you’re going through, no matter where you are, no matter what color you are, you can do it,” says Bland.

“He’s just a good friend. He’s helped me get through stuff that I’m going through. But he’s a good friend,” adds a friend and a co-worker with the organization,” Eddie Boyd Sr.

“He’s really a model for not only being able to turn things around in his own life, but to use those experiences to help other people, and never to judge people’s situations, but to show love no matter what,” said Pastor Van Beek.

“My husband is probably the one person I know that has the biggest heart in this whole world. He will never tell you so but he thinks that he can save everybody, and to me, he’s my Superman.” -- Lakisha McCory

“Thank you for just being the person you are. Thank you for giving back. Thank you for wanting to give hope to a world that sometimes seems dark and hopeless,” adds Bland.

McCory adds, “who are we as human beings if we ignore the sufferings of others. Always remember that the person that you don’t want to help today could be you tomorrow. Whenever you have a chance to help somebody help them.”

