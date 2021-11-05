Advertisement

Indian Hills Country Club celebrates ribbon cutting for new clubhouse

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Indian Hills Country Club had their grand opening and ribbon cutting for their new clubhouse.

The house was destroyed due to an accidental fire in 2019.

The country club broke ground for the new clubhouse last year, where one member of the project committee said they had worked since December to plan and design the new facility.

