KSP arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer

Kyla Tillman
Kyla Tillman(Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police arrested Green River Correctional Complex employee for bringing prohibited items into the facility.

According to the report, a KSP Post 2 Trooper went to the prison and interviewed 23-year-old Kyla Tillman, of Clarksville, TN.  Authorities said Tillman was arrested and charged with promoting contraband first degree and official misconduct first degree. She was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

