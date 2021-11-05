Advertisement

Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes

The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in separate crashes within days of each other.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in separate crashes within days of each other.

The first crash was Tuesday night, a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Jordan Watson. He was riding on Hwy 127 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

Then, Thursday night, two 15-year-old girls were in a ATV when it crashed. Brooklyn Clements, a sophomore at Casey County High School died, her passenger, was airlifted with injuries. We don’t know her name or condition.

School officials say it’s been a very difficult week.

“But, any time you lose a student, the grief process can be overwhelming for some students, on how to emotionally deal with the situation,” said Barry Lee, Casey County Schools.

Both teens were very involved at school. Jordan Watson was in the junior ROTC and Brooklyn Clements had played several sports including softball, volleyball, and soccer.

The funeral for Watson is Sunday at Casey County High School. We’re told arrangements will be handled Friday for Clements.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Rodriguez, age 31 of Newark, NJ arrested on drug charges
$400,000 in drugs confiscated during Cave City traffic stop
Layla Kate's "Independent Little Lady" submission gained laughs and a lot of votes on the...
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV
Glasgow Police Department
Police: Allegations of sexual abuse at Glasgow school unfounded
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brandon Wayne Parker
Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer

Latest News

GoFundMe Created for Bowling Green Couple Dealing with Long Term Effects of COVID
GoFundMe Created for Bowling Green Couple Dealing with Long Term Effects of COVID
Suspicious Person on WKU Campus
Suspicious Person on WKU Campus
Suspicious person seen on WKU’s campus
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Local leaders address mental health crisis
Local Leaders Address Mental Health Crisis
Local Leaders Address Mental Health Crisis