Manufacturing industry booming in South Central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Central Kentucky seeing a major boom in

manufacturing facilities over recent months.

“We have a lot of activity in our area. Not only in Barren County, but the region,” said Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge Executive.

Nemak’s new expansion in Glasgow, being the most recent manufacturing announcement in the region will create 170 well-paying jobs with a $27 million expansion to support future electric-vehicle-related business.

“Our roads, they meet. They meet each county. So, if it’s an announcement in the region, it’s a win for each county in the region,” Hale said.

Spantech is also expanding in Glasgow.

Hale is glad to see these manufacturers expand their presence in the region.

“You know, the South Central region is one of the hottest regions as it relates to economic development. Here locally, we have two large expansions that are going on and that’s creating over 225 jobs. High paying jobs here in our community. and again, that’s not only good for Barren County, that’s good for the region as well,” said Hale.

President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Ron Bunch says there are many factors as to why the region is so popular for the manufacturing industry. One reason being, it was the concentration from the beginning.

“We’ve been very blessed at the amount of manufacturing growth. In fact, last August we were recognized as the second city in the country, second ranked city in the country for concentration of manufacturing. Having grown from 14% to 17% of our economy,” Bunch said.

“Since last August, I mean just this year alone in 2021, we’ve worked with companies existing and new that have invested 800+ million dollars and announced the creation of more than 1,800 new jobs. So, that’s a phenomenal year. We’re close to the cumulative numbers for new jobs, and new investments by new companies in the last decade,” Bunch said.

Bunch says the steel and aluminum industry is on the rise in the area as well as a food cluster that is emerging.

“Our specialization and different focal points in manufacturing is growing and with each one of those you get different opportunities. in the food sector, all different kinds of jobs on top of the normal jobs that are pretty diverse in a manufacturer. same thing with aluminum, metal, energy and all of the things that come with that. there’s a multitude of careers just in the manufacturing sector and that sector and that sector staying at full employment and staying strong again supports 2.5 jobs here,” Bunch said.

Global Trade Magazine listed Bowling Green as #2 on it’s list of top 20 cities in the U.S. for manufacturing.

Bunch says it’s due to the workforce.

“Many of the plants, especially the larger plants are like a small city. some have their own emergency services and fire protection. So, I’d really encourage people to really look into the jobs at the various manufacturing, and they’re great careers. They pay well, they offer great benefits,” said Bunch.

The national average is 8.58%. Bowling Green stands at 17%.

The growing industry is apparent with 18 projects just this year totaling more than 838 million in investment and more than 1,800 new jobs.

