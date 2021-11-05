Advertisement

Nationwide blood shortage impact reaches Kentucky

(WLUC)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a national and statewide blood shortage. Kentucky Blood Center officials say they need a lot of donations to service 72 in-state hospitals.

”We really need to see 400 donors walk in the door every single day in order to supply the hospitals,” said Mandy Brajuha, the Vice President of External Relations at the Kentucky Blood Center. “That is routinely not happening right now.”

Brajuha said that the donations support much more than critical injuries. They cover childbirth, elective procedures and cancer treatments.

”We’re going through blood very quickly here,” Brajuha said. “Hospital demand is at pre-pandemic or higher levels now.”

Blood has been in short supply since the pandemic started. Blood drives initially stopped altogether, but were able to resume briefly. However, high cases during the fall set donations back.

”We find ourselves in a familiar predicament again,” Brajuha said. “Battling a national blood shortage that is not unique to us. All of our fellow blood centers dealing with the same thing.”

Donations are happening all across the region this fall and winter, including some more events in Hazard.

Summit Church Drive (Noon – 4 p.m. on Dec. 17)

https://my.kybloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/75754

Hazard Community Drive (@ disABILITY Resource Center on Village Lane, Dec. 6 – Noon – 4 p.m.)

https://my.kybloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76565

Donation specialists recommend having a good meal and plenty of fluids before donating.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Rodriguez, age 31 of Newark, NJ arrested on drug charges
$400,000 in drugs confiscated during Cave City traffic stop
Layla Kate's "Independent Little Lady" submission gained laughs and a lot of votes on the...
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV
Glasgow Police Department
Police: Allegations of sexual abuse at Glasgow school unfounded
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brandon Wayne Parker
Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer

Latest News

GoFundMe Created for Bowling Green Couple Dealing with Long Term Effects of COVID
GoFundMe Created for Bowling Green Couple Dealing with Long Term Effects of COVID
Suspicious Person on WKU Campus
Suspicious Person on WKU Campus
Suspicious person seen on WKU’s campus
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Local leaders address mental health crisis
Local Leaders Address Mental Health Crisis
Local Leaders Address Mental Health Crisis