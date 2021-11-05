Protecting outdoor plants from winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As cold days become more common and we approach the winter season, it’s important to know what you can do to protect outdoor plants and vegetation. Extremely cool conditions put your gardens at risk for plant damage or even death.

Freezes and frosts cause dehydration in vegetation and damage their cell walls. That’s why it’s critical to know what to do in a light-freeze versus a hard-freeze situation as we transition into winter weather.

Generally, vegetation or plants that come from a tropical or warmer region are most susceptible to damage during cold weather. Plants like perennials, shrubs, or trees are hardier and can take care of themselves during the winter season.

WBKO News spoke with a horticulture professor at WKU on how people can protect their beloved outdoor gardens. “It’s important to keep an eye on the predicted temperature. A light freeze is considered between 32 down to 29 and usually, that’s considered a freeze that you can throw a blanket or a sheet or something over your plants to insulate them overnight and pull it off the next morning,” Martin Stone said. “But if we go down to 28 or below that’s kind of considered to be a hard freeze and the sheets and blankets probably aren’t going to work,” he later added.

Many professionals recommend bringing your plants indoors during hard freezes if you can. You’ll need to place them next to a window that receives plenty of sunshine and water them regularly until the freeze dangers for our area are long gone.

