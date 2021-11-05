Advertisement

Purple Heart found at Aramark Uniform Service

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is hoping you can help find the rightful owner of a purple heart.

Several months ago, the man found the medal while working at Aramark Uniform Service.

Today, he came to WBKO to help find its rightful owner.

The man, who does not want to reveal his name, wants to show the purple heart in hopes someone can track down the recipient.

“I feel like it has to go home because it’s a respect thing to me of that respect for this country,” the man said.

If you have lost a purple heart or know someone who did, and it fits the description of how it was lost, contact Mildred Henderson at the American Legion on Dishman Lane at 270-781-3574.

