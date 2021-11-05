South Warren opens postseason with 47-6 win over Christian County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Warren Spartans open the postseason on a high note by blowing out the Christian County Colonels 47-6 on Thursday night in the first round of the KHSAA 5A Playoffs.

South Warren led 40-0 at halftime thanks to multiple touchdowns both on the ground and in the air. Caden Veltkamp scored his own touchdown while throwing for two in the first half. A running clock in the second half sealed the deal for the Spartans.

The District Two champion Spartans will host the winner of Friday’s matchup between Bowling Green and Greenwood next Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. back at South Warren.

