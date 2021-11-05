A Spectacular “Fall Back” Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday started frosty before sunshine warmed us to near 60°! The brilliant mid-autumn weather rolls on into our weekend.

The weekend will start off cold (again) with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will start off cold with lows in the low 30s, but by the afternoon we will be in the low-to-mid 60s with... you guessed it, more sunshine!

Next week looks to start off seasonably warm with persistently dry conditions and southerly winds! Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s! Tuesday will also be in the mid-to-upper 60s (and a few home thermometers could possibly reach the 70 degree mark!), but we will also have a few clouds develop through the day. By Wednesday, skies will feature more cloud coverage as a system moves into the region. Temperatures will only be slightly cooler in the mid 60s ahead of moisture, which will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. On Veterans Day, next Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers back in south-central Kentucky. Behind the moisture, another shot of cold air will arrive and give us below normal temperatures along with below average moisture.... meaning more cool and dry days are ahead as we enter the middle of November! Trust in the WBKO First Alert Weather Team and get the latest conditions and forecast online, on the air and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. a bit warmer. High 61. Low 32. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 64. Low 34. Winds NE at 4 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 67. Low 41. Winds S at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1909)

Record Low: 15 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.58″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5422 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

