This week’s JA People of Action are Bernie Howard and Dr. Renee White

This week’s JA People of Action are Bernie Howard, 8th grade teacher at Bowling Green Junior High, and his volunteer, Dr. Renee White, professor at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. The 8th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Economics for Success” which gives students the information needed to build strong personal finances, a cornerstone to a happy, secure life. Students learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests, and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. Mr. Howard’s favorite part of JA is, “connecting the students with community members.” He also said, “I have always had a positive experience with Junior Achievement. The Junior Achievement programs have been part of my classroom for several years. Great program!” Dr. White’s experience with Junior Achievement includes teaching the “interactive Economics for Success curriculum that gives students some real world scenarios and introduces them to career clusters and the education and skills needed for careers.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

