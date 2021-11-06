Beaver Dam Police searching for missing teen
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Beaver Dam Police Department is working a missing person/run away case.
Amber Clare, 16, of Beaver Dam, was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam around 9:30 pm on Friday.
Sometime later that night or in the early morning hours Sunday, she left her residence possibly in the company of a Jacob Clare, her uncle.
Police say they have a possible destination of Tennessee around the Smoky Mountain area.
Any information of her whereabouts please report to Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.
