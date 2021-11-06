Clear and cold tonight - but warmth returns tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a beautiful start to our weekend - but we’ll see cooler temperatures soon after sunset. This means you’ll need the warm gear if you’re planning to be outdoors by then.

A high pressure system over our region will keep us dry through the next several days, so you can expect more sunshine on the way tomorrow. Sunday will be a tad warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s! Beyond then, the pattern of chilly nights and seasonable afternoons will continue. In fact, we’re tracking highs to climb to the mid to upper 60s through Thursday! However, Lows will linger in the 30s and 40s so you’ll need to bundle up during nighttime and early mornings. We’ll be breezy on Thursday as a cold front arrives from the west. Though it won’t be an all day event, expect scattered showers throughout our area. Rain chances will become isolated through Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Enjoy this warm weekend, because cooler conditions are on the way for next weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 64. Low 34. Winds NE at 3 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 67. Low 41. Winds S at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 8 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 81 (1915)

Record Low: 20 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.46″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m. (D.S.T)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5173 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

