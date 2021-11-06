Congressman Comer votes no on step one of Biden/Pelosi spending spree

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Comer released the following statement upon voting no on last night’s infrastructure bill, which is tied directly to the multi-trillion social spending bill expected to come up for a vote later this month.

“I voted NO last night on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed Congress in the dark of night. Less than 10% of the bill contained surface infrastructure, like roads and bridges, with significant money going toward things that do not affect Kentucky’s 1st District – like mass transit and green energy. Even worse, Speaker Pelosi and President Biden have tied the infrastructure bill to their $3 trillion social spending bill, which initiates their Green New Deal pipe dream and empowers the IRS to spy on the finances of everyday Americans.

The passage of last night’s infrastructure bill will inevitably lead to passage of the Biden/Pelosi social spending bill in two weeks, which I will also strongly oppose. Any member of Congress who voted yes last night can also take credit for passage of the massive socialist spending bill – which will undoubtedly lead to more inflation and government dependency.”

