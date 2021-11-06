Football Friday Night: 11-5-21
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina from the first week of High School Football playoffs on Football Friday Night.
Final:
Greenwood: 10
Bowling Green: 24
Final:
Hart County: 13
Glasgow: 42
Final:
Madisonville-North Hopkins: 24
Logan County: 42
Final:
Warren East: 26
Franklin-Simpson: 27
Final:
Russell County: 0
Allen County-Scottsville: 41
