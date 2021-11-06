Advertisement

Football Friday Night: 11-5-21

WBKO's Football Friday Night
By Brett Alper, Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina from the first week of High School Football playoffs on Football Friday Night.

Final:

Greenwood: 10

Bowling Green: 24

Final:

Hart County: 13

Glasgow: 42

Final:

Madisonville-North Hopkins: 24

Logan County: 42

Final:

Warren East: 26

Franklin-Simpson: 27

Final:

Russell County: 0

Allen County-Scottsville: 41

