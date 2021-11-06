Local leaders address mental health crisis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “It’s not against the law to be mentally ill,” said Lifeskills’ Director of Community Engagement, Melanie Watts.

There is a nationwide crisis in mental health. Especially after the over year-long pandemic.

Locally, law enforcement is seeing the same issues as bigger cities are in Kentucky.

“This is something law enforcement has been very very vocal about for the last 25 years that I’ve been involved in it, “ said Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower. He says he wants to see those professionally trained to handle situations with mental health patients.

“You have to think. These people are in a mental health crisis. This isn’t someone just acting out, but if I told you that you had some other type of disease and you needed to go and get treatment, that the police were going to show up, put you in handcuffs and then drive you hours away from here to see another clinician, you would say that was insane,” said Sheriff Hightower. “But that’s how we treat people that have mental health problems.”

A crucial problem most treatment centers and rehabilitation facilities are seeing is restrictions and mandates by the state. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department transport patients from Lifeskills, which supports people with mental illness, addiction, or intellectual disabilities, to Western State Hospital over an hour away from Bowling Green.

Sheriff Hightower says his deputies could be used for matters they are more equip to handle and that medical experts should be in charge of the transport and follow-up care for the mentally ill patients.

“So, you know, the problem with it is there’s not a lot of follow up with a lot of these folks. So, we see a cyclical type of evidence here where people go into mental crisis, they get evaluated, they go for treatment, and then after so many months, sometimes shorter than that, then we see them back in the process of this. So, for law enforcement, we heard a lot of people last year wanting to know why law enforcement doesn’t turn over the role of a lot of things they do to those that are better equip, better trained for that,” Sheriff Hightower said.

“I give kudos to Sheriff Hightower because he has put his transport people through mental health first aid and some through crisis intervention training to understand the problems that these people are dealing with and how to treat people really with mental illness in the same way that we would all want to be treated,” said Watts.

Watts says they don’t have enough funding on a state level and state lawmakers should make mental health a priority. She says her overall vision would we to not transport patients and have a local facility equip to treat the mentally ill.

“We’re the third largest city in the state and yet we are transporting people who are mentally ill over an hour away. So, you compound their crisis that they’re going through and we’re putting them in the back of a cruiser for an hour. Certainly that is not something that we would chose to do, but we’re mandated by state law,” Watts said.

Watts says the Bowling Green Police Department picks up around 100 people with petitions served on them per month.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.