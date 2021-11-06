Several local, state GOP leaders gather for breakfast at BG Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, the Republican Party of Warren County hosted its GOP breakfast at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

Many familiar faces were seen at the breakfast from the local to state level. Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Melinda Hill both attended. State Representatives Steve Sheldon and Michael Meredith spoke at the event, along with Kentucky Senator Mike Wilson.

Each of the legislators spoke on the passing of new laws to limit the governor’s emergency powers. “Whether that be taking away his carte blanche power to close businesses down in our state and shut down our way of life, whether that be your church services or any other type of event that you want to have, we took that power away from him,” Michael Meredith said.

Candidate for Warren County Judge Executive, Doug Gorman, introduced each speaker. Congressman Brett Guthrie was unable to attend but sent in a video message.

Mike Harmon, current state auditor, and the first candidate for Kentucky Governor to file against Andy Beshear, was also a featured speaker. “People ask me ‘why did you run for governor?’ Well, first of all, I’m a Christian, I’m a husband, I’m a father and I’m a grandfather and I want my kids and my grandkids to feel like they can live in a state and in a nation where they can accomplish anything,” he said.

Harmon also discussed some of his work as state auditor, mentioning errors found within the unemployment system such as emails left unread, and employees potentially abusing their position for their own benefit.

Those who came to the breakfast also heard from Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles. The last person to speak at the event was Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada and the United Nations, Kelly Craft.

Craft when over some of the work accomplished under the Trump administration when it came to foreign relations. Craft is a Kentucky native, “We have all the tools, we have some of the most incredible workers in this country and we need to bring industry to Kentucky,” Craft said. “God bless Bowling Green, I’m so close to home it makes me feel so great.”

