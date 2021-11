BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspicious person has been reported near residence halls on Western Kentucky University’s campus.

Police say the subject was last seen in the area of South Lawn.

Police say the subject is a male wearing a black and white coat, a blue shirt, and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information, contact WKU Police at 270-745-2548.

