Tops intercept Blue Raiders six times in rout to 48-21 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football forces seven turnovers as they defeated Middle Tennessee in the “100 Miles of Hate” rivalry 38-21 for their fourth straight win.

Beanie Bishop led the defense’s big day with 2 interceptions including one pick-six

The duo of Bailey Zappe and Jerreth Sterns didn’t miss a beat, Zappe throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns while Sterns hauled in 11 catches for 110 yards.

The win puts the Tops at 5-4 and above .500 for the first time since week one of the college football season. They hit the road next week as they take on Rice.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.