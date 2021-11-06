Advertisement

Tops intercept Blue Raiders six times in rout to 48-21 win

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football forces seven turnovers as they defeated Middle Tennessee in the “100 Miles of Hate” rivalry 38-21 for their fourth straight win.

Beanie Bishop led the defense’s big day with 2 interceptions including one pick-six

The duo of Bailey Zappe and Jerreth Sterns didn’t miss a beat, Zappe throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns while Sterns hauled in 11 catches for 110 yards.

The win puts the Tops at 5-4 and above .500 for the first time since week one of the college football season. They hit the road next week as they take on Rice.

