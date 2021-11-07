Downtown Bowling Green celebrates Veterans Day with parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, spectators made their way for the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green.

Last year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It began near Circus Square Park and ended at 6th and State Street.

One of the attendees, Janet Arnold spoke on the parade, “they’ve served in the war, they’ve served in Vietnam and we thank them for that.”

From local officials to several fire and law enforcement departments were in the parade to show their support.

Arnold adds, " I think it’s fantastic that people do that nowadays,” when talking about putting the parade together.

She also says that “but it just breaks my heart you know that some of them need help and they cant get it.”

