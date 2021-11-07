Advertisement

Dueña de mi Futuro program aims to inspire Latinas by exploring different career paths

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An enrichment program in Warren County is aiming to inspire Latinas in grades 6-12 by working with them to explore different career paths, bringing in different speakers.

Dueña de mi Futuro or Owner of my Future was a program designed by the non-profit For a Real Change alongside the Hispanic Organization for the Promotion of Education (H.O.P.E), WKU, and Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.

The program took place at WKU on four consecutive Saturdays, the lessons began with a topic and a speaker, and later did career exploratory activities.

One of the girls in the program, Sabrina Buret, a 13-year-old spoke on signing up for it and what she learned.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because I learned a lot of college careers that I didn’t know about in jobs that I can do when I’m older, or when I graduate. It’s been a great opportunity too because it helped me a lot with school too, and it also encouraged me to do better and get good grades,” says Sabrina.

Julia Rivas who helped coordinate the program also spoke on having similar programs like this one to showcase that representation is important.

“When you have a teacher that looks like a student, you know that the students are more likely to graduate not only high school but also continue into higher education. So, it having, professionals represent, a representation of, of what our country is today. It’s super important,” says Rivas.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jones, of Smiths Grove, won $100,000 this week on a scratch-off ticket.
Barren County man wins $100,000 on scratch off ticket.
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Suspicious person seen on WKU’s campus
Amber Clare
Beaver Dam Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County
Veterans Day Parade
Downtown Bowling Green celebrates Veterans Day with parade
Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County @ 10
Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County @ 10
Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Bowling Green
Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Bowling Green