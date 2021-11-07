Sunshine to stay for South Central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Are you a fan of the big warmup we see during the afternoon? Good news! We’ll continue to see crisp mornings, but toasty afternoons for the next few days.

If you spent time outdoors today, you might have noticed how toasty it felt when in direct sunlight. That’s because we hit highs in the mid 60s! The trend only gets warmer as we head into the work week. In fact, we’ll see daytime highs peak near 70 by Wednesday. However, overnight lows will stick to the 40s and 50s, so if you have any outdoor pets or plants that are vulnerable to the cold - bring them inside! A cold front will arrive on Veteran’s Day, bringing with it scattered showers. It won’t be an all day event, but you’ll need the rain gear. We could see a few stray showers Friday and Saturday as this front moves out, otherwise we’ll be mostly dry with cooler conditions setting in. We’ll see highs tumbling to the upper 40s and low 50s by next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 69. Low 41. Winds S at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 69. Low 53. Winds S at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 82 (1909)

Record Low: 20 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.35″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5173 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

