Advertisement

Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots is officially collecting toys in their donations boxes in Warren Count

Donations are accepted until mid-December.

Several other counties have also set up boxes as well, like, Adair, Barren, Butler, Hart, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Simpson Counties.

Janel Doyle with Toys for Tots spoke on the supposed toy shortage.

“We are asking the community to band together again to help Toys for Tots, maybe do a little bit more early shopping this year, our boxes are in place. Those 170 locations in Warren County are listed on our webpage and so we would just love the community to go out and start shopping early for the less fortunate children,” says Doyle.

A complete list of box donation locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Jones, of Smiths Grove, won $100,000 this week on a scratch-off ticket.
Barren County man wins $100,000 on scratch off ticket.
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Suspicious person seen on WKU’s campus
Amber Clare
Beaver Dam Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Dueña de mi Futuro
Dueña de mi Futuro program aims to inspire Latinas by exploring different career paths
Veterans Day Parade
Downtown Bowling Green celebrates Veterans Day with parade
Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County @ 10
Toys for Tots now collecting toys in donation boxes in Warren County @ 10
Ohio County Teen Missing
Ohio County Teen Missing