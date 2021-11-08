Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatality on I-65 In Hardin County
Amber Clare
Beaver Dam Police, Gallatin Police searching for missing teen
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Kevin Jones, of Smiths Grove, won $100,000 this week on a scratch-off ticket.
Barren County man wins $100,000 on scratch off ticket.
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moves to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responded to a tweet from Big Bird about getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Ted Cruz vs. Big Bird: GOP senator responds to ‘Sesame Street’ character’s vaccine message
Characters from "Sesame Street" talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the...
'ABCs of COVID vaccines': Rosita from 'Sesame Street' gets vaccinated
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate