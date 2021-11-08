Advertisement

Kentucky native, nurse practitioner to release book on health and wellness

Dani Williamson's Wild & Well
Dani Williamson's Wild & Well(Dani Williamson)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - How many times have we heard, you are what you eat? It’s a very powerful statement, as your diet has a very direct impact on your overall health and wellness.

Dani Williamson is the author of Wild & Well: Dani’s Six Commonsense Steps to Radical Healing.

Williamson grew up in the Paducah area and is now practicing Integrative Healthcare in Franklin, Tenn. She is a well-known speaker and Integrative healthcare provider.

Through her career and book, Williamson encourages her patients to step out of the realm of “normal” and reach “optimal” health.

Diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome in 1985, she struggled with chronic itching of her arms and legs for several years, was diagnosed with Lupus in her early 30′s and then, not surprisingly, was prescribed psych medications to manage her emotions. Not once was she ever told “your diet controls your symptoms” or asked “what are you eating?” by the 10 specialists she saw over 24 years. She continued eating a Standard American Diet as her symptoms progressed, and prescriptions to treat those increased as well. It wasn’t until she began practicing integrative medicine after graduating from nurse practitioner school that she was educated on the importance of healing the gut. Her story of healing is an inspiration and source of hope to her patients.

