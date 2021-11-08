Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating fatality on I-65 In Hardin County

(WTOC)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Elizabethtown Saturday night.

Post 4 troopers responded to a fatal collision on I-65 Saturday evening. 

On November 6 at approximately 6:34 p.m., KSP Post 4 received a 911 call that a collision had occurred near the 88 mile-marker northbound on I-65.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on I-65 when the operator most likely had a medical emergency resulting in the vehicle striking the concrete barrier.

The Jeep then crossed all three northbound lanes before overturning and catching fire.

The driver was removed from the burning vehicle by passing motorists who stopped to help.

The Jeep’s driver was transported to Baptist Health Hardin and was later pronounced deceased by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the driver has not been released due to pending notification of next of kin.

I-65 was partially closed while troopers investigated the collision.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hardin Co. EMS, Glendale Fire Department and the Hardin Co. Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Isaac Atwell.

