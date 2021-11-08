Local businesses in Smith’s Grove, Bowling Green starting preparations for the upcoming holiday season

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -Christmas is a little over two months away, and for many in retail that means their stores are about to become busy with people looking to find that perfect gift for everyone on their list.

“So far, we started to see people trickle in, and start buying Christmas presents already,” says Rachel Summar a manager at Candle Makers on the Square in Bowling Green, “people are making them and creating them out of the art in the love of what they do.”

While for some, the Christmas shopping season is oftentimes about buying new things Amelia Blubaugh, the co-owner of Marigold Vintage in Smith’s Grove says that she has seen this season that may not always be the case.

“We’ve had a few people come in and say that they are trying to do like secondhand or thrifted Christmas this year, which is really cool,” she said, “So it’s a great way to get unique gifts for somebody, obviously, in things that you can’t find elsewhere, and good prices too”.

If a customer is looking for something other than new or secondhand then handmade is another option that they can pick when making choices about gifts, and there are several places in and around Bowling Green that have items like that. “We have all kinds of handmade things lots of locally made, we try to embrace anybody that has things that they want to sell locally made,” says Esli Pelly, owner of The Garden Patch in Smiths Grove, “And then, of course, we always have antiques because of the antique district here”.

With that Pelly encouraged everyone to shop as locally as they could this year, no matter where they are in the state.

“We want lots of people to think of their neighbor who might be making something who might be selling something and we want everybody to shop local”, she said.

Pelly also encouraged customers to visit Smith’s Grove next Saturday for the Second Saturday event which will feature different food trucks, live music, and vendors do pop-up stores where they sell things they have made or collected.

