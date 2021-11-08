Gun found in student’s backpack at Logan County school

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Public Schools say the district found a gun in a student’s backpack on Monday.

According to Superintendent Paul M. Mullins, the gun was located in a student’s backpack at the Academy in the alternative school wing of Logan County High School.

Schools officials say the gun never left the student’s bag at any time and there was never an active threat at the school.

“We are not aware of any threats made to students or staff. We are thankful that the situation was handled both safely and quickly,” said Mullins.

”There will be disciplinary action taken by the school and the district, along with legal charges being brought by the district against this student. It is always important that students and teachers feel comfortable reporting suspicious activity and potential danger to a staff member, administrator, or school resource officer.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.