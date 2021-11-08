Advertisement

Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Dezire Baganda, pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled Baganda and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police said they charged Baganda with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amber Clare
Beaver Dam Police, Gallatin Police searching for missing teen
Kentucky State Police investigating fatality on I-65 In Hardin County
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes
Kevin Jones, of Smiths Grove, won $100,000 this week on a scratch-off ticket.
Barren County man wins $100,000 on scratch off ticket.
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown
FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says