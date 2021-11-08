Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming

HAZARD, Ky. (Herald-Leader) - The principal of Hazard High School, along with two other school staffers were reprimanded after the controversial homecoming activities late last month, according to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Hazard Mayor and Hazard High Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, along with Larry Thacker and Joshua Hurt, whose positions are unspecified, were given written reprimands by the district on October 27, according to the newspaper. The three written reprimands given to the newspaper were all identical and all signed by Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs.

The letters stated that the three exhibited “poor professional judgment in that you allowed a student led skit to reach an inappropriate level.”

“This action placed the school district in a situation of legal liability and cast it in a poor light,” the letter added.

Hurt, Mobelini and Thacker will have to attended training approved by the district at their own personal expense.

The reprimands also noted that more incidents could result in more disciplinary action, including termination.

Mobelini has denied repeated requests for comment, while Thacker and Hurt declined comment through a district employee.

