State Sen. Mike Wilson seeks reelection

KY Secretary of State Michael Adams and State Sen. Mike Wilson
KY Secretary of State Michael Adams and State Sen. Mike Wilson(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Senator and Majority Whip, Mike Wilson, announced Monday he will seek a 4th term as Kentucky State Senator for the 32nd District in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Senator Wilson was first elected in 2011. He has spent most of his adult life in service to his church, country, and the Commonwealth. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Senator Wilson says he will continue fighting to grow our economy and get more people back in the workforce. He also says he wants to get government out of the way of small businesses and job creators.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving the citizens of Warren County,” said Senator Wilson, “and I look forward to serving another four years in the Kentucky State Senate.”

The coming year will be a busy election year with the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

