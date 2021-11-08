Advertisement

Stolen car recovered in Barren County

Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.
Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.(Barren County Rescue Team)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In Barren County, authorities recovered a stolen car from the water on Sunday.

Officials say the 2011 Nissan was found in Barren River Lake near the Beaver Creek boat ramp, and the car was successfully removed from the lake.

The car had been previously entered as stolen from someone’s home at the end of September.

It’s unknown if the car has been connected to any crimes at this time.

Barren Co Rescue Dive Team was called out Sunday afternoon to a submerged vehicle in the water at Beaver Creek boat ramp...

Posted by Barren County Rescue on Monday, November 8, 2021

