BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional health says the Pfizer covid vaccine is now available for patients ages five to eleven.

T.J. Pediatrics will be hosting a clinic at the T.J. Health Pavilion in Glasgow on November 9th, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

You can make an appointment by visiting tj.regionalhealth.org/vaccine

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.