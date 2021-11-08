Tops earn top seed in East; C-USA Tournament bracket announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - No. 17 WKU Volleyball wrapped up its third-straight undefeated season in Conference USA play, posting a 12-0 record in league matches to earn the top spot in the East Division ahead of the league’s postseason tournament. With regular season play wrapped up, C-USA announced the eight-team bracket Sunday evening for the Nov. 19-21 event in Norfolk, Va.

The single-elimination tournament features the league’s top eight teams seeded in a cross-divisional format for the quarterfinal round. WKU is the defending C-USA tournament champion from 2020 in the event played in April 2021. Since joining the league prior to the 2014 campaign, WKU has won six of the possible seven C-USA Tournament titles.

(RV) Rice and No. 17 WKU polished off perfect records in conference play to claim the East and West regular season titles, and will be the No. 1 seeds for the 2021 Conference USA Volleyball Championship.

WKU (24-1, 12-0 C-USA) locked up the East Division title last Friday and is the tournament’s second overall seed by way of RPI. The Hilltoppers are set to face the West’s No. 4 seed UAB (11-13; 6-6 C-USA) at 4 p.m. CT on the opening day of the tournament.

The two semifinal matches will take place at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, with the championship set for 10 a.m. CT Sunday. All matches will be broadcast on ESPN+ from the ODU Volleyball Center. Coverage of the event including the tournament bracket, schedule, watch links, team information, results and recaps can be found on conferenceusa.com.

